American Students Aren't Proficient in Math: Here's Why
Almost 75% of students got the lowest possible grade in math.
23 hrs ago
•
Unskool
Homeschooled Students Outperform Public School Indoctrinated Students
But, we knew that already
Oct 1
•
Unskool
The Elites Want Your Kids Eating Bugs
Schools are feeding kids insects
Oct 1
•
Unskool
September 2024
Teacher’s Union Boss: Patriots Are Undermining Democracy
AFT President Randi Weingarten Says It Out Loud
Sep 30
•
Unskool
The President of Rutgers University Resigns for This Surprising Reason
University presidents have had enough campus woke culture
Sep 29
•
Unskool
What If The Shroud of Turin Is Real?
Secularists Won’t Like This
Sep 28
•
Unskool
Depression is on the Rise Among Kids
Are public schools to blame?
Sep 27
•
Unskool
Woke Colleges Are Poisoning Young Minds
Too many college campus socialists
Sep 26
•
Unskool
Non-binary Children are Not a Thing: Stop the Madness
An entire generation is being genocided with trans cult programming.
Sep 25
•
Unskool
Homeschooling parents: what’s your biggest piece of advice for families thinking about taking the leap?
Homeschool your kids.
Sep 24
•
Unskool
Jordan Peterson on the Issues with Transhumanism
Are we about to lose what makes us human?
Sep 23
•
Unskool
The Wake of Gen Z: Why Social-Emotional “Learning” Is Indoctrination for Kids
This is bad. Very bad.
Sep 21
•
Unskool
