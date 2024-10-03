Deskooled

American Students Aren't Proficient in Math: Here's Why
Almost 75% of students got the lowest possible grade in math.
  
Unskool
Homeschooled Students Outperform Public School Indoctrinated Students
But, we knew that already
  
Unskool
3
The Elites Want Your Kids Eating Bugs
Schools are feeding kids insects
  
Unskool
29

September 2024

Teacher’s Union Boss: Patriots Are Undermining Democracy
AFT President Randi Weingarten Says It Out Loud
  
Unskool
34
The President of Rutgers University Resigns for This Surprising Reason
University presidents have had enough campus woke culture
  
Unskool
1
What If The Shroud of Turin Is Real?
Secularists Won’t Like This
  
Unskool
39
Depression is on the Rise Among Kids
Are public schools to blame?
  
Unskool
1
Woke Colleges Are Poisoning Young Minds
Too many college campus socialists
  
Unskool
24
Non-binary Children are Not a Thing: Stop the Madness
An entire generation is being genocided with trans cult programming.
  
Unskool
3
Homeschooling parents: what’s your biggest piece of advice for families thinking about taking the leap?
Homeschool your kids.
  
Unskool
17
Jordan Peterson on the Issues with Transhumanism
Are we about to lose what makes us human?
  
Unskool
8
The Wake of Gen Z: Why Social-Emotional “Learning” Is Indoctrination for Kids
This is bad. Very bad.
  
Unskool
1
