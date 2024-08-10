Is the university already dead and they just don't know it yet?

Clicking and watching this entire video is a huge help to me getting monetized on YouTube. I'll probably get banned eventually but at least it'll help my substack and get more views. I understand if you don’t have the time. Have a great day.

DEI has become a hot topic in the 2020s and has infiltrated corporations and universities across the United States. One curious trend to note is that DEI became very prominent before people had the time to fully test the intellectual merit and morality of DEI.

Luckily, DEI grew at such a rapid rate that it did not take long for the movement to quickly lose credibility after its shortcomings were exposed. The end result has been increased racism and declining standards in companies and universities, which has led many states in the United States to push back against DEI.



Universities and corporations in the United States should focus on their core missions and not burden students and employees with initiatives that stir up tensions and distract them from their core objectives. Eliminating DEI is one of many steps that these entities should take to help restore themselves and find balance. Luckily, many states have joined the initial leading states that pushed back against DEI, and now nearly half of the states in this country are pushing back against DEI in some way, shape, or form.

DEI Resistance Spreads