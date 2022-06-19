America's Forty-Year Flirtation with Narcissism
America needs an antifragile movement
America is progressing through a forty-year movement towards institutionalized narcissism. We were told the movement was meant to build the self-esteem of our nation’s youth. But self-esteem alone does not turn kids into astronauts. You could also use hard work, persistence, and a bit of luck. The pinnacle of this self-congratulatory era is participatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.