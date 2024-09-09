Columbia University Students Fight for the TOTAL Eradication of Western Civilization
Justice in Palestine is Anti-Justice
In what is arguably Plato’s greatest work, The Republic is a search for justice. The Republic is both philosophy and literature, an artistic quest for truth. It can be said that Western civilization is founded upon a search for justice.
When the concept of justice is reduced to hopeless abstraction by Glaucon and Adeimantus in The Republic, Socrates envi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.