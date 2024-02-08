I wrote another article in February of 2023 called, Environmentalism is a Nasty Cult , which focused partly on Michael Crichton’s essay from twenty years ago claiming these people were mad.

Little did he know a little Swedish psychopath named Greta Thurnberg would become the head of this new-age, woke, eco-cult.

In my opinion most religions aim to lift people from dire straits, whereas cults are out to destroy.

Often the subject of their ire is people, and they go out of their way to eliminate as many as possible.

Marxism was a cult that failed.

But, intellectuals and champagne socialists continue to try rebranding it and propagandizing a new group of young people to the ridiculous notion that imperfect people can somehow create a utopia on earth. That’s never going to happen.

This time around they’ve rebranded communism as, “degrowth.”

Degrowth theory's main argument is that an infinite expansion of the economy is fundamentally contradictory to the finiteness of material resources on Earth… Degrowth or post-growth economics is an academic and social movement critical of the concept of growth in gross domestic product as a measure of human and economic development. [Wikipedia]

Given that the argument comes from “academic and social movement(s)” we can simply cancel it outright.