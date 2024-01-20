Ron DeSantis is one of the best governors in the country. First, he took on Disney, now he’s taking on woke Marxist DEI programs in the education system. Plus many patriots are taking on DEI in the military.

Florida - America’s Best State?

Taxes can no longer be used to promote the religion of DEI in Florida.

Is it time to move to the Sunshine State? I might have to relocate long before I am ready for retirement. I am not sure I could handle the weather though. East Coast humidity is something else.

Living in a blue state right now is like being an unwilling participant in the slow decay of society. I am thankful I live in a relatively small town and not some progressive, big-city, wasteland.

In May 2023 the Governor signed legislation requiring the state’s Board of Education to restrict DEI so it could not be forced on young people.