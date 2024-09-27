Over the past several years, mental health has seen a steep decline. Central to creating this problem are the years-long COVID restrictions that too many Americans endured. The public was made to believe staying home for years on end, wearing face masks, and rejecting interactions with other human beings would “save lives.”

Ironically, these unscientific mandates made people’s lives worse and less bearable. Americans lost their jobs, wondered how they’d feed their kids, and became stir-crazy after constantly looking at the same four walls. Kids were robbed of essential interactions with their peers and teachers. Very young children even lost the ability to read facial cues, due to nearly everyone going outside with their mouths and noses covered up.

Even in 2024, the negative ramifications of this are still coming to the surface. Many people are not doing well, despite the left’s efforts to paint COVID tyranny as a relatively harmless blip in time. It may be years before we fully understand just how much damage was done by these mandates, but for now, we’re seeing that kids are suffering.

A Jarring Update on Mental Health Among the Youth

Earlier this month, Americans learned more than four in ten children across the eighth, tenth, and 12th grades are facing some very real challenges. These young people have described their lives as not useful and not enjoyable. Worse yet, just under 50% of these kids believe they “can’t do anything right.”