Does the Government Create Recessions or Do People Just Get Sad?
John Maynard Keynes argues "animal spirits" are the cause of our suffering
People often turn to the government during a recession because of a combination of pseudo-empathy and the tribal instinct to look for the man with the biggest stick for protection. When a recession strikes and people are struggling, they may feel a sense of empathy for those affected, but this empathy often leads them to look for someone to blame or som…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.