Generation Alpha can’t seem to catch a break. Barely old enough to defend themselves and it seems the internet has it out for them.

There's some disagreement about when Gen Z ends and when Gen Alpha begins, but it seems in 2023 that both generations have some people in middle school.

Their parents raised these kids on iPads and instant media gratification. They rarely go outside. They lost 2 years of education due to the pseudo-pandemic.

They suffer from social anxiety so bad that we should start referring to them as, The Stilted Generation.