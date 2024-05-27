Not only is gender theory full of perverted frauds, but even Clown-self is a pronoun now. It really cannot get weirder than this…

Clowngender: a funny, clumsy, and colorful gender related to clowns

Someone who uses clown/clowns/clownself may be clowngender or just like the sound and feeling of the pronoun.

Used in a sentence: this is my friend, clown is ve…