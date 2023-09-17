Is Gen Z Actually Fairly Normal?
The Right might be capturing Gen Z due to the failures of the Left
Generational differences have always shaped societies, and the emergence of Gen Z has brought a new wave of perspectives into the limelight.
Including conservative perspectives, apparently.
“Trad wives”, church, and vocational training seem to be on the rise, but don’t quote me on that.
Also, for a minority of people some extremist leftoid opinions are …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.