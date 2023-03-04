Is This the End of Gender?
The End of Gender by Dr Debra Soh is a well-researched and thought-provoking book that delves into the complex topic of gender and its societal implications. Dr Soh challenges traditional views on gender and argues that it is a complex and multi-faceted construct, shaped by biology, psychology, and cultural norms.
Throughout the book, she provides eviden…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.