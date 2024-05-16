MARXIST DAY CAMP: American Politicization of Education
Unschooling has never been more important than now
If you’ve ever wondered why so many public-school teachers are bent on transforming kids into woke Marxists, I have the answer: colleges of education.
According to Jay Schalin’s report, “The Politicization of University Schools of Education,” future teachers are transformed into leftist idealogues while being trained to teach your children.
