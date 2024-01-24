Nikki Haley Voters Mostly Democrats in New Hampshire
70% of her voters were not registered Republicans
If you were watching Bret Baier on Fox News last night then you already know the majority of Nikki Haley voters were not Republican.
A CNN exit poll confirmed the same. According to the Hill, 70% of voters “who backed Haley in the primary on Tuesday were undeclared, or independent.”
Trump garnered 54% and Haley earned (if you can call it that) 43% of th…
