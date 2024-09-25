An entire generation is being genocided with trans cult programming. Think that’s a wild exaggeration? You may not after reading further. There are now legitimate questions by educators and childcare workers popping up on Reddit asking how to “accurately pronoun” a seventh-month-old child. Other educators are asking parents and students to “ respect ” their pronouns. We’re at a crisis point though, and here’s why.

Irreversible Damage Starting in Early Childhood Education

Children are being irrevocably damaged soon enough by allowing, in some cases forcing, parents to give the state their children for horrendous surgeries before they are even old enough to drive a car, buy alcohol, or skip school without a doctor’s or parent’s note. Our educators are being forced or socially programmed into speaking to deranged parents about how to properly “pronoun” their children at the threat of losing their jobs. The problem gets worse, though.

In the state of California, they are attempting to pass a bill that allows the state to take children from parents who don’t go along with gender identity surgery for their children.

Warped Concepts of Biology

A pro-abortion organization with ties to Planned Parenthood maintains a website (SIECUS.org) that, “represents the most complete portrait ever assembled of sexuality education and abstinence-only-until-marriage programs in the United States.” What it doesn’t tell you is that Planned Parenthood is deciding what your children should be taught about gender and when, and that they recently admitted on video, to trafficking live-aborted baby body parts.

This is what they’re calling gender-affirming care. This is what they are preparing your children for at the tender age of 7 months. Doctors make around $11k per surgery, just to cut off breasts, often on girls as young as 13 after only seven months of testosterone (chemical castration).

Doctors also get paid around $70,000 for a single gender reassignment surgery and this doesn’t include care for post-surgery.

This is irreversible. Even a pro-gender bending site admits that administering testosterone to girls is a form of “birth control” because you can’t get pregnant while taking the hormone. It may also have permanent effects on a woman’s ability to conceive.

Most children don’t even know the difference between a boy and a girl until they are at least potty trained.

Obviously cutting off her breasts will prevent her from ever breastfeeding, one of the most natural and healthy ways to support a young baby’s growth. So decisions she’s making before she’s even out of puberty, or that people are making for her, are going to impact her forever. Denying her true biology will render her unable to have children – but isn’t that what the WHO and WEF are after?

Trans Cult Programming is Real. Trans Kids are Not

They’re planning for “degrowth” and in Bill Gates’ terms, “depopulate the world.” Their plans to vaccinate everyone are coming to a screeching halt with all the slip ups by Fauci, and other government puppets, but surely their plan B to indoctrinate everyone into self-castration will work out nicely.

The Underbelly Feeding the Trans Cult

Public Schools: How Mass Hypnosis Does the Dirty Work of Global Leaders with Sick Agendas