Those who occupy ivory towers rarely make a meaningful difference in the real world. However, their students do. Professors at Ivy league schools have brainwashed the youth to hate the way you live.

Ivy League Graduates are Becoming Planetary Warriors

If the graduates of America’s most prestigious schools have their way, you’ll soon be living in a pod within a cramped 15-minute city and eating bugs. A recent survey reveals the graduates of the nation’s most selective postsecondary institutions favor crimping your lifestyle in the quest to combat climate change.

The data shows graduates of highly selective colleges overwhelmingly favor a ban on gas-powered vehicles, gas stoves and even air travel that is non-essential. Those same students are willing to go as far as banning private air conditioning in an effort to reduce carbon emissions for posterity’s sake.

Ivy League Students Don’t Believe in Freedom

The startling survey results detailed above make it clear that graduates of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions believe our nation has too much freedom. If the children of elites have their way, we’ll soon ration gasoline and even meat consumption in an effort to conserve finite resources.

Can you imagine being limited to one or two flights per year?

How about being forced to eat fake meat instead of the real thing?