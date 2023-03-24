Rand Paul Destroys Moderna CEO Over Myocarditis Lies
I have to admit, the Moderna vaccine is the one I took. Two shots a month apart - and I regret it. Senator Rand Paul points out in the video below that 6 different studies show that these vaccines absolutely do raise instances of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) across the board. About all I can do now is pray I am not one of the people affected.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.