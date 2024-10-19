Nowadays, it seems like everyone views themselves as a victim. The universal victim mindset has led to a public shaming of supposed wrongdoers. However, many of those being blamed for the sins of the past are completely innocent.

Toronto-area middle school students who recently attended a protest were forced to wear blue to identify them as colonizers. The blue shirt is the equivalent of a modern day scarlet letter meant to humiliate for past transgressions.

Field Trip or Political Protest? That is the Question

The middle schoolers were allegedly on a field trip when the public shaming occurred.