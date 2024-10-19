Students Forced to Self-Identify as This Type of Oppressor
Tweens and teens attending a Toronto protest were told to wear a blue mark to identify as evildoers
Nowadays, it seems like everyone views themselves as a victim. The universal victim mindset has led to a public shaming of supposed wrongdoers. However, many of those being blamed for the sins of the past are completely innocent.
Toronto-area middle school students who recently attended a protest were forced to wear blue to identify them as colonizers. The blue shirt is the equivalent of a modern day scarlet letter meant to humiliate for past transgressions.
Field Trip or Political Protest? That is the Question
The middle schoolers were allegedly on a field trip when the public shaming occurred.
