Teachers Unions Are Ruining Schools Across the Nation
50% of state budgets go to public school indoctrination
Across the United States, teacher’s unions regularly claim they exist to support the education system, protect teachers, and help students learn crucial skills. They argue that when teachers thrive, so can the pupils they educate. In theory, this sounds great. In reality, what teacher’s unions are up to is anything but helpful.
Today, teacher’s unions a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.