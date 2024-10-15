The rise in bullying incidents, school shootings and pro-LGBTQ curriculums has made parents reconsider traditional schooling. Some are even questioning whether kids need formal education at all.

It appears we are transitioning to a new era in which parents homeschool their kids themselves or with the assistance of online resources.

Is Homeschooling the Wave of the Future?

Some parents turned to homeschooling during the pandemic as it was a safer option than sending their little ones off to school. Most parents resented the idea of forcing their kids to wear masks and social distance in a space meant for socializing. The homeschool movement has gained even more momentum in the years that followed the pandemic.

It might not be long until homeschooling becomes socially normative. If enough parents decide to teach their children at home or use online learning services, it might even be possible to reduce property taxes used to fund public schools. Ideally, we’d eliminate those taxes altogether for DIY schooling in the home or a neighborhood setting.

The rise of homeschooling surprises some as it wasn’t long ago when teaching a child in the home raised eyebrows. Some even considered homeschooling to be borderline abusive.

The stereotype of the past was that homeschooled students weren’t capable of socializing with their peers. Nowadays, when one says he or she is homeschooled, most people shrug their shoulders.

Out With the Old, In With the New

The challenge of homeschooling extends beyond finding ways for children to socialize with peers. Most youngsters live in neighborhoods where they can interact with kids their own age.

Parents who homeschool often testify that it is difficult to sidestep the dysfunctional traps of public school. Teaching to the test, mandatory academic formalities and overly strict grading are some such traps.

Parents who homeschool their kids are proud to admit the alternative approach to learning makes it easier to obtain a better understanding of natural talents and interests. Direct parent observation of a child during the learning process helps pinpoint strengths, then hone them for flourishment.

In contrast, those enrolled in conventional academic settings are often neglected by their teachers to the point that their strengths and talents go unnoticed.

Do Kids Really Need Formal School?

Such a question would have seemed outrageous and asinine merely one decade ago. Now that we’ve been through a pandemic that kept the kids in the house, parents are questioning whether traditional secondary school benefits kids.

Why bother taking the risk of bullying that destroys a child’s confidence when he or she can take their own path before reaching the teenage years? Homeschooling limits socialization opportunities yet it provides more one-on-one instruction and opportunities to develop skills used in the real world.

Perhaps the best aspect of homeschooling is the elimination of nearly all distractions. Let’s face it: kids are distractive, annoying and poorly behaved. Surrounding your child with such distractions makes it difficult to learn and fulfill his or her true potential.

Those considering homeschooling are encouraged to do their due diligence and research the outcomes of this unique approach before committing. It will help to read about the subject, tapping into resources like Kids Don’t Need School, a helpful book from Jonathan and Adriana Prescott.

In the book, the Prescotts detail their idiosyncratic approach to educating kids in the home. The overarching aim is to empower little ones to develop a love of learning and skills with practical application. All such feats can be accomplished before reaching the teenage years with the right approach to homeschooling.

Avoid the “Communal Insanity” of the Classroom

Use your mind’s eye to envision your child in a traditional secondary academic setting. Your child arrives at class, is forced to sit still for hours and has to ask permission to use the bathroom. Your child is teased and harassed by classmates. Your little one might even be berated by an overstressed teacher.

Is this the best environment for learning?

Parents who homeschool do not believe so.

The Prescotts and other parents who teach their kids in the home refer to conventional school classrooms as a form of communal insanity. There is no sense subjecting your delicate child to that type of dysfunction when a more peaceful environment conducive to learning is available.

Take the homeschool route and you’ll reclaim your child’s agency, strengthen your relationship with your kids and nurture what matters most: your child’s inherent passion.

The end result is a well-adjusted child with the confidence and competence necessary to make a meaningful contribution to the world.