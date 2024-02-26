Share this postThe Most Useless College Degreesdeskooled.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Most Useless College DegreesI'm not just criticizing humanities degrees this time. UnskoolFeb 26, 2024∙ Paid23Share this postThe Most Useless College Degreesdeskooled.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareKeep reading with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext