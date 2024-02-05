Cherished German-Jewish poet Heinrich Heine warned us back in 1820,

"Where books are burned, people will eventually be burned as well."

From Iran to Somalia you can get executed for carrying a Bible in the streets.

Surely, Heine would feel the same about churches. The burning of places of worship probably has more negative connotations than books.

Let’s not forget that BLM burned down the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, across Lafayette Square from the White House and the Washington Post still called the protests, “mostly peaceful”.

It seems that bureaucrats, the media, and many others do not care.

Yet Christian churches are burned down in Nigeria, Ethiopia, the United States, and even Canada.

I thought Canadians were nice, eh?

As I point out below, some of the churches burned in Africa still had people in them.

Numerous priests have been killed for no good reason. It’s awful.

Canada

Canada has quickly turned into what Donald Trump would call a “shithole” country.

The country executes, or euthanizes, more than 10,000 people per year. That should be considered a crime against humanity — a eugenics movement in the 21st century, yet most people pay no mind.

As the author of this newsletter, I must ask, “Where scripture is rewritten, where religious people are illegally interred, where churches are burnt to ash, will people be burned as well?”

Even less discussed is that nearly 100 churches burned to the ground in Canada over the past few years.

All for a lie.

