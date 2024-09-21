Why aren’t kids growing up, healthy, wealthy, and wise today? How is that we have kids who go all the way through college and come out the other side of 12 years or more of education and can’t function in the same way the “feral” generation did? Gen Z has worse mental health, more failure to launch, and their brains literally seem not to function in the same way.

According to the numbers, people between the ages of 12 and 27 have the worst mental health of any previous generation, including those who lived through 9-11, the Iraq war, the Afghanistan war, and more. According to a Gallup and Walton Family Foundation report, only 44% of Gen Z feels prepared for the future. We’re dealing with an entire generation that has suicidal thoughts and an unprecedented feeling of loneliness.

Gen Z has been savagely intellectually and emotionally bankrupted by Bidenonimcs, lagging wages, recessions, inflation, and social programming to the max, but is there something at the root of this problem? How can we make sure that we’re not raising kids that are forever enslaved by institutionalized debt, government handouts, and an inability to think creatively and productively, while existing on SSRIs? Almost half of this entire generation is on some sort of anxiety or depression medication.

What’s really causing this, and how can we rescue his generation from itself?

The Evil Force Behind Social-Emotional “Learning”