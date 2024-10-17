The state of Washington believes everything is unfair, at least where minority groups are concerned.

In a state famous for DEI initiatives, officials have taken their relentless pursuit of equity another step too far.

Working off of the 2023 Covenant Homeownership Act, the Covenant Homeownership Program conducted a study to assess racial disparities in property ownership.

Where will the race baiting end?

The study found that “government’s role as both an active and passive participant in generations of discriminatory policies and practices [has] created barriers to credit and homeownership for historically marginalized communities in Washington and that these discriminatory actions continue to impact these communities today.”

The groups who can benefit from the program are determined based on home ownership rates as compared to white people.

This program comes at a time where many are wondering if there is too much focus on statistics compared to whites.

As many minority groups find unprecedented success, patience with comparison to the white community and judgment based on white accolades is growing thin.

The housing study focuses on exactly that - and doesn’t represent all minority groups equally.

Interestingly, some groups -including Jewish people- allegedly do not have enough data to qualify for the label of housing discrimination.

The semantics at play are complicated.

For those who do qualify -which seems to be a sliding scale based on rhetoric- includes down payment and closing cost assistance with 0% interest.

The loan is due for repayment should the buyer sell or refinance.

These contributing factors are exactly what make up eligibility for owning a home.

The study is made up of academics and housing specialists who focus on housing inequity from a variety of groups.

The “Core Study Team” consists of people focused on the alleged unfairness of the homebuying population based on inability to afford a down payment, closing costs, or interests.

They come from the National Fair Housing Alliance, Fair Housing Center of Washington, and Northwestern Fair Housing Alliance.

With so many groups on board, it would be easy to assume that all minority and non-minority groups would be considered.

That’s not the case.

The study focuses totally on Black, Latino, Native American, Alaska Natives, Native Hawiian and other Pacific Islanders, Asian Indian, and Korean Washington residents.

While the study aims to improve overall minority home-ownership, the focus on the exclusion of prospective buyers of white and Jewish ancestry who might also need assistance is significant.

The study also focuses exclusively on “high-cost” counties, especially counties with major urban centers. The flaw in this approach is that less assistance would be needed if less expensive locations were chosen for homebuying.

Many people have to buy, especially their first homes, in locations where they don’t see themselves staying forever.

The obvious flaw in the logic of promoting buying in high-cost areas is that not everyone can afford the first house they want, with or without assistance.

The grant program unfairly puts those who can’t afford higher-income housing in a place to disrupt those who could normally afford a house that would be purchasable without assistance.

As always, actual fairness is not important to those advocating for helping exclusively minorities - and not even all of them.

The study also focuses on the government’s role in providing inequitable housing - often focusing on legislation from 1960 and before.

65 years later, could it be time to move on from the segregation narrative?

Unbelievably, there is even focus on legislation from the 19th century.

It is obvious that segregation was an injustice, which is why it was outlawed over a half century ago.

The state of Washington’s housing initiatives only encourage the narrative that people are incapable of doing things on their own, the right way, without disadvantage to anyone else.

To insist that interest should be 0% and down payments are unfair undermines the ability of the banking system to support loan distribution for homebuying.

Should an entire subset of people receive a level of help that mirrors the theory of paying out reparations?

Many in the community -and outside of it- are in an uproar at what feels like another overturning of fair play by the state of Washington.

As similar initiatives pop up, all of the US should be vigilant for obvious bending of the rules where handouts are wanted.

We can’t afford to continue giving things away for free, especially when undermining the standard way of doing things.