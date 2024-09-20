Deskooled
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
deskooled.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
Unskool
Sep 20
69
Share this post
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
deskooled.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Deskooled
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
35 Comments
Top first
Newest first
Oldest first
hidden
Just’s Substack
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Just’s Substack
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Lisa Dewberry
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Kelly’s Substack
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Defense and Research Industry F…
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
John’s Substack
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
mois78’s Substack
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Just’s Substack
Sep 20
Liked by Unskool
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Rebellion 2 Tyrants = Obedience…
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Ed’s Substack
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
John’s Substack
Sep 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Daniel Parks
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
mois78’s Substack
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Eric Sowers
Sep 28
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Gwinn Mill Road School Of Advan…
Sep 27
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sense...or Nonsense?
Sep 23
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Reason Together
Sep 22
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
One Foot in the Gravy
Sep 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 21
·
edited Sep 21
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Nancy McGrath
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Daniel Parks
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Toobguy47
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Tim’s Substack
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
hidden
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Dale
Sep 20
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Unskool
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
What do you think is the best reason to leave public schools?
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Deskooled
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial