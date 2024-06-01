White LEFTIST Karens Are Afraid of White Men
Radical commies usurped the education system in the 1960s
If the 19th century was The Guilded Age, then the 21st century must be The Guilted Age.
An era of White Guilt espoused and promoted by the angry leftist women we refer to as “Karens.”
Unskool's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The trope is played out by no…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.